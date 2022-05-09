Ex-Wells Fargo Adviser Loses 3rd Circ. Fight On $1.6M Award

By Matthew Santoni (May 9, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Monday declined to throw out a $1.6 million Financial Industry Regulatory Authority arbitration award that Wells Fargo Advisors LLC won from a former employee, rejecting the ex-advisor's arguments that making him repay loans secured by his bonuses went against public policy. The unanimous panel said that Christopher N. Caputo failed to show that the FINRA award in his former employer's favor violated public policy against allegedly illegal employment contracts, had been in manifest disregard of the law, or had improperly excluded evidence in his favor. "Caputo asserts that enforcing the contractual provisions at issue would violate state...

