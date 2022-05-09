Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Wells Fargo Adviser Loses 3rd Circ. Fight On $1.6M Award

By Matthew Santoni (May 9, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Monday declined to throw out a $1.6 million Financial Industry Regulatory Authority arbitration award that Wells Fargo Advisors LLC won from a former employee, rejecting the ex-advisor's arguments that making him repay loans secured by his bonuses went against public policy.

The unanimous panel said that Christopher N. Caputo failed to show that the FINRA award in his former employer's favor violated public policy against allegedly illegal employment contracts, had been in manifest disregard of the law, or had improperly excluded evidence in his favor.

"Caputo asserts that enforcing the contractual provisions at issue would violate state...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!