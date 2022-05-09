ION Geophysical Gets OK For Ch. 11 Plan Vote

By Rick Archer (May 9, 2022, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A Texas bankruptcy judge Monday gave offshore drilling support company ION Geophysical Corp. permission to send its Chapter 11 plan out for a vote and to tap into $2.5 million in bankruptcy financing after hearing it had resolved objections raised by unsecured creditors. At a late afternoon virtual hearing, counsel for ION and its unsecured creditors' committee told U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur that ION had made a number of changes in the proposals in response to the committee's objections – including increasing the committee's budget and removing clawback actions against secured lenders from the collateral securing the debtor-in-possession financing –...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS