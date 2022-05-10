Jenner & Block Adds Ex-FCC Engineer As Adviser In DC

By Jack Rodgers (May 10, 2022, 2:49 PM EDT) -- Jenner & Block LLP has added a senior technical adviser to help the firm's attorneys navigate regulatory requirements related to telecommunications, internet and other technological services, the firm announced Monday. Tom Peters is the firm's first senior technical adviser, joining Jenner & Block after eight years as a senior adviser at Hogan Lovells LL. Prior to that role, Peters spent four-and-a-half years in the U.S. Federal Communications Commission as wireless director of the agency's broadband task force and as chief engineer of the agency's wireless telecommunications bureau. Peters' responsibilities at Jenner & Block include performing technical analysis for clients and being...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS