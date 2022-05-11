Nixon Peabody Adds 2 Labor And Employment Attorneys

By Irene Spezzamonte (May 11, 2022, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Nixon Peabody LLP added two attorneys to its employment practice who have crossed paths before and will now have an opportunity to work together again. The firm announced Monday that Vincent Polsinelli and Christopher Stevens joined its office in Albany, New York, where they will represent employers in various phases of litigation in federal and state courts. "Both Vince and Chris have a demonstrated record as outstanding litigators and trusted advisors who are adept at balancing legal compliance with a practical understanding of each client's unique business objectives," Tara Daub, leader of Nixon Peabody's labor and employment practice, said in a...

