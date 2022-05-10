Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NYC Reports No New Falsehoods Found In Protester Cases

By Andrew Strickler (May 10, 2022, 2:22 PM EDT) -- Following the firing late last month of a city-employed lawyer accused of forging emails, a leader of New York City's legal team has told a federal judge that her review had so far not found any further misrepresentations in its defense of Black Lives Matter protester suits.

In a letter to a Manhattan magistrate judge on Monday, Patricia Miller, a division head at the New York City Law Department, said that 46 employees had been identified as having some role in a set of cases against the New York Police Department.

"At this point, 43% have been consulted, resulting in nothing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!