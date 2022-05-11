Inflation-Era M&A Escrows And Earnouts Can Use A 2nd Look

By Jim Birge and Jerome Borden (May 11, 2022, 6:02 PM EDT) -- U.S. inflation is still going strong despite recent interest-rate increases, at 8.3% in April, following March's 40-year record of 8.5%.[1] The implications of high inflation, including the response of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System in the rate hikes, are top of mind among many participants in mergers and acquisitions transactions. While the full impacts on M&A activity are unclear, certain M&A deal terms that deal with certain post-closing amounts — specifically, indemnification escrows and earnouts — could be affected. In a typical inflation environment, such as when inflation is near the Fed's target of 2% per year,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS