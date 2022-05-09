'Eight Corners Rule' Kills Harvey Coverage Case, Insurer Says

By Eli Flesch (May 9, 2022, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The insurer of a Texas-based sand company said Monday that a ruling from the state's top court on the "eight corners rule" boosted its case that a pollution exclusion in the company's policy barred coverage for underlying Hurricane Harvey claims. Everest National Insurance Co. said that the Texas federal court overseeing its suit against Megasand Enterprises could consider extrinsic evidence in the underlying suits that allegedly implicates a pollution exclusion. Everest is seeking to avoid paying for suits against Megasand accusing the company of discharging debris into Houston-area waterways, making Hurricane Harvey flooding worse and damaging properties. Everest National Insurance Co....

