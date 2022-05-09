Nonpublic Info Compliance After SEC's Fund Manager Alert

By Michael Osnato, Meaghan Kelly and Allison Bernbach (May 9, 2022, 6:57 PM EDT) -- The Division of Examinations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission recently published a risk alert[1] highlighting deficiencies identified during recent examinations of investment advisers concerning compliance issues related to Section 204A of the Investment Advisers Act[2] and Rule 204A-1, known as the code of ethics rule.[3] Consistent with the general trend toward a more expansive SEC view of what constitutes material, nonpublic information, or MNPI, as reflected in several recent enforcement actions — certain of which are alluded to but not cited — the risk alert reflects heightened regulatory expectations with respect to how investment advisers monitor their intake and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS