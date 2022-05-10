Gunster Adds Customs And Trade Atty From GrayRobinson

By Madison Arnold (May 10, 2022, 12:39 PM EDT) -- Florida business law firm Gunster has added a corporate law shareholder from GrayRobinson PA to its Miami and Boca Raton offices to lead the firm's new U.S. customs and international trade team. Peter Quinter has more than three decades of experience working on complex import, export, international trade and international transportation federal regulatory and litigation matters, the firm said in an announcement Monday. "I wanted a firm that already had an international department. We have international lawyers here at Guster, and I already had lots of friends here who I'd known for decades," Quinter told Law360 Pulse Tuesday. "[There's] very sophisticated...

