Alston & Bird Says Diversity Staffer Must Arbitrate OT Claims

By Irene Spezzamonte (May 9, 2022, 7:03 PM EDT) -- A former Alston & Bird diversity and inclusion administrator's suit claiming unpaid overtime and retaliation doesn't belong in court, the law firm said Monday, telling a Georgia federal judge the former employee signed a valid arbitration pact. Alston & Bird argued Monday that former diversity and inclusion administrator Ricardo Corporan signed a valid arbitration agreement that warrants sending his Fair Labor Standards Act suit to an arbitrator. (iStock.com/designer491) Alston & Bird LLP urged U.S. District Judge Victoria Marie Calvert to send into arbitration former diversity and inclusion administrator Ricardo Corporan's suit claiming the firm knew about the large amount of work...

