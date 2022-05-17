How New Bill May Affect Enforcement Of Mass. Wage Laws

By Barry Miller, Alison Silveira and Molly Mooney (May 17, 2022, 2:26 PM EDT) -- Employers that operate in Massachusetts are no strangers to the commonwealth's wage and hour laws, which are among the most employee-friendly laws in the nation, and make operating a business in the Bay State a potentially risky proposition. Since 2008, the state has imposed mandatory treble damages and attorney fees on employers for any violation of those laws, with no leniency for good faith errors. Last month, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court doubled down on this enforcement regime in Reuter v. City of Methuen,[1] finding that such treble damages and fees are mandatory even where the violation is remediated voluntarily by the...

