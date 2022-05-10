Marketing Co. Drops Virus Coverage Appeal From 9th Circ.

By Ben Zigterman (May 9, 2022, 7:42 PM EDT) -- A California-based marketing company dropped its COVID-19 coverage appeal before the Ninth Circuit on Monday, after previously arguing that the presence of the virus at its Newport Beach offices caused a physical loss that a CNA unit should have covered. The Ninth Circuit approved Monday the agreed voluntary dismissal of the appeal from O'Brien Sales & Marketing Inc. against Transportation Insurance Co. The two sides didn't offer an explanation for the voluntary dismissal, and counsel for and representatives of the parties did not immediately respond Monday to requests for comment. O'Brien, which has worked for clients such as Toyota, the Oakland...

