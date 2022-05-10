Grossman Young Adds ACLU Atty To Fed. Litigation Practice

By Grace Dixon (May 10, 2022, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Immigration law firm Grossman Young & Hammond added a former American Civil Liberties Union attorney as a partner in the firm's federal litigation practice, in a move the firm said will bolster its complex immigration litigation capabilities. Patrick Taurel joined the firm in early April from a senior staff attorney role at the ACLU, as the firm also added of counsel attorneys David Morris and Sheryl Winarick. Speaking with Law360 on Tuesday, Taurel said his decision to join the firm rested in large part on the firm's investment in talent across the broad spectrum of immigration litigation. "I want to engage...

