DOJ Lets Immigration Judges Consider Mental Health History

By Dave Simpson (May 9, 2022, 9:19 PM EDT) -- Immigration courts can once again consider whether a noncitizen's mental health history lightens the immigration consequences of a conviction, according to a Monday decision from U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland that overturns a 2014 Board of Immigration Appeals ruling. The board had refused to consider whether a green card holder's history of schizophrenia eased the severity of a conviction for assaulting a person with a weightlifting barbell. But Garland overruled the July 2014 ruling known as Matter of G-G-S, writing Monday that the relevance of mental health evidence is best decided through the board's "longstanding case-by-case approach." "Going forward, immigration adjudicators...

