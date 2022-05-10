Koss Tells Judge To Reject Apple Contract Breach Claim

By Adam Lidgett (May 10, 2022, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Headphone maker Koss Corp. wants a Texas federal court to throw out Apple's breach of contract allegations in a patent infringement lawsuit against the technology giant, calling those accusations an "absurdity." Koss said that Apple's contract breach counterclaim should be dismissed, saying that the parties — which had been involved in patent licensing discussions for a time — came to an agreement that neither would use any discussions between them in a lawsuit. But Apple's counterclaim "demonstrates the absurdity of Apple's interpretation," according to Koss, which filed its dismissal bid on April 28, even though it was only made public on Monday....

