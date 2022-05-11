Ex-Hawkins Parnell Atty Joins Lewis Brisbois' Toxic Tort Team

By Emily Sides (May 11, 2022, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP has added a former Hawkins Parnell & Young LLP senior partner who has advised companies in toxic tort cases for decades and previously served as litigation and environmental counsel at CSX Transportation Inc. The firm announced Monday that Christopher Collier has joined its Atlanta office to handle toxic tort and environmental disputes, and product liability, general liability and transportation matters. Collier brings over two decades of experience advising national and multinational corporations in toxic tort cases. "I'm really excited about this new opportunity," Collier told Law360 Pulse on Wednesday. "I think Lewis Brisbois offers a...

