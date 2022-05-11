Ill. High Court To Get First Black Woman Judge In July

By Celeste Bott (May 11, 2022, 7:09 PM EDT) -- When Illinois Supreme Court Justice Rita Garman decided to retire from the bench, ending her tenure as the state's longest-serving judge, she nominated an intermediate appellate judge who will be the first Black woman on the Prairie State's top court. Justice Rita Garman Justice Lisa Holder White Justice Lisa Holder White, currently serving on the Fourth District of the Illinois Court of Appeals, will be sworn in to the state's high court July 8. In Illinois, the state Supreme Court appoints judges to fill midterm vacancies, and traditionally allows a departing judge to nominate a replacement for approval by the remaining justices....

