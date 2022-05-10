Vardy Denies Leaking Rooney Stories As Libel Trial Begins

By Joanne Faulkner (May 10, 2022, 6:55 PM BST) -- Lawyers for Coleen Rooney said a fellow soccer player's wife had the "means, opportunity and motive" to be responsible for leaking fake stories from a private instagram account as a high profile libel case kicked off in London on Tuesday. Coleen Rooney and her husband ex-England soccer star Wayne leave the High Court after the first day of a high-profile libel case brought against her by Rebekah Vardy, the wife of Jamie Vardy, another England star striker. (Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images) Under questioning from Rooney's lawyer David Sherborne, Rebekah Vardy testified that she "didn't give any information to a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS