G4S Investors Survive Early Bid To Ax Gov't Contract Suit

By Christopher Crosby (May 10, 2022, 1:03 PM BST) -- Investors suing G4S PLC over a government overcharging scandal have survived an attempt to scuttle the class action as a judge ruled Tuesday that it's possible that several men alleged to have misled the market were de facto directors of the company. The High Court has rejected an attempt by G4S to strike out a shareholder class action against the private security giant. (iStock.com / Robert vt Hoenderdaal) Judge Robert Miles rejected an attempt by G4S to strike out a shareholder class action against the private security company. The action accuses the company of inflating its share price by failing to disclose a long-running...

