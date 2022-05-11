Addleshaw Goddard Hires Disputes Partner From Ontier

By Ashish Sareen (May 11, 2022, 6:00 PM BST) -- Addleshaw Goddard has recruited commercial disputes specialist Paul Ferguson from Ontier LLP as a partner to spearhead its push to establish itself in cryptocurrency and cybercrime litigation. Ferguson, who joined the firm on Monday, will bring his expertise handling cryptocurrency and other digital assets, as well as cybercrime and technology claims, Addleshaw Goddard said. The move adds more depth to Addleshaw Goddard's disputes team at the senior level, the firm said. Ferguson's hire also helps the law firm focus more on blockchain and digital currency disputes, according to dispute resolution head Mark Molyneux. Addleshaw Goddard has made the growing field a "priority...

