Pfizer To Buy Biohaven Pharmaceuticals In $11.6B Deal

By Charlie Innis (May 10, 2022, 10:20 AM EDT) -- Pfizer Inc., advised by Ropes & Gray LLP, plans to buy Sullivan & Cromwell LLP-led Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, a drugmaker known for developing migraine treatment, for about $11.6 billion, the companies said Tuesday. The all-cash deal calls for Pfizer to pay $148.50 for each share of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., which comes out to a roughly $11.6 billion total. The per-share price is a 33% premium to Biohaven's average share price of $111.70 over the last three months, according to the announcement. Biohaven develops a class of drugs called calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, which works to impede migraine attacks in...

