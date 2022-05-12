Ingenious Film Settles Tax Scheme Investor Suits

By Joanne Faulkner (May 12, 2022, 6:44 PM BST) -- Ingenious Media has reached a deal to settle with hundreds of investors seeking to hold it responsible for a film tax relief scheme that U.K. authorities later decided was a bid to avoid taxes. Lawsuits against Ingenious Media, an investment company that financed several hit movies, including "Avatar," have been settled, according to an order signed off by High Court Judge Kelyn Bacon. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Ingenious Media — an investment company that financed several hit movies, including "Avatar" and "Life of Pi" — and various professional agents and financial advisers who sold, recommended or marketed the investments has...

