Privatbank Escapes Costs Order For $4.2B Fraud Trial Delay

By Ronan Barnard (May 17, 2022, 3:10 PM BST) -- A former owner of a Ukrainian bank has lost his bid to make the lender pay his costs now after he successfully got a $4.2 billion fraud trial delayed because Russia has invaded the European country. Judge William Trower refused an application to the High Court by Gennadiy Bogolyubov and six related companies to force PJSC Commercial Bank PrivatBank, which is state-owned, to pay the cost of their request for the trial to be delayed. The bank is accusing Bogolyubov, Igor Kolomoisky — another former owner — and the companies of orchestrating the misappropriation of funds. Judge Trower ordered the costs to be included in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS