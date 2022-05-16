Nomura Fights €195M Suit Over Dutch Group's Swaps

By Joel Poultney (May 16, 2022, 6:56 PM BST) -- Nomura has hit back at a Dutch housing association looking to claw back €195 million ($203 million) it paid the Japanese bank for allegedly illegal swaps. The Japanese investment bank said in a defense and counterclaim filed with the High Court on May 4 that Stichting Vestia was wrong to argue the 21 swap deals it made with the bank to offset its liabilities were void. Vestia said in a February claim that it did not have the authority to make the deals under Dutch law and the individual who made them did not have capacity to do so. The investment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS