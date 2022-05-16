Novartis Fights Bid To Invalidate Silicone-Free Syringe Patents

By Ronan Barnard (May 16, 2022, 3:51 PM BST) -- Novartis AG has hit back against two Teva subsidiaries and a Swiss pharmaceutical company's lawsuit to invalidate its patents for silicone-free syringes for eye treatments, saying there is no real basis for their claims. Novartis urged the High Court in its defense filed May 6 to reject the attempt by Swiss drugmaker Bioeq AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Teva UK Ltd. to invalidate its patents. The Swiss pharma giant said that the three companies hasn't properly explained why the patents would be invalid. Novartis said its patents "are not invalid for the reasons set out in the [claimant's filings] or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS