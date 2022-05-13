Ad Management Biz Accuses Ex-Staff Of Software Theft

By Adele Redmond (May 13, 2022, 3:17 PM BST) -- Two software developers are being sued by their former employer, which has accused them of stealing the designs behind a winning bid on an advertising analysis contract that the video advert manager had competed for. Tom Dunning, chief executive of Ad Signal, and Michael Duffy, the company's chief technology officer, are accused of abusing their "unfettered access to the key technology and know-how" that underpinned Honeycomb TV's copyrighted software, according to a lawsuit filed at the High Court. Honeycomb claims the men gained an "illegitimate springboard" for their product, Assure. Advert approvals group Clearcast chose Ad Signal in 2020 to develop...

