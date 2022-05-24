Siemens Fights To Invalidate GE Turbine Patent

By Silvia Martelli (May 24, 2022, 3:02 PM BST) -- A subsidiary of Siemens has hit back at a lawsuit filed by General Electric, arguing that the conglomerate's patent for a component of power converter systems used in offshore wind turbines is invalid. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Ltd. said in a grounds-of-invalidity filed at the High Court that General Electric Co.'s patent for the operation of the "low-voltage ride" component is invalid because it lacks innovation. The British renewable power arm of Siemens hit back in a filing dated May 9 that has now been made public. The alleged innovation in the patent is merely a combination of "common general knowledge" and...

