KuCoin Hits $10B Valuation Amid Fintech Funding Spree

By Elise Hansen (May 10, 2022, 8:11 PM EDT) -- Cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin led a string of new capital raises in the financial technology space Tuesday, with the Seychelles-based exchange hitting a $10 billion valuation. KuCoin said it raised $150 million in a "pre-Series B" round that it will use to add more products and invest in blockchain startups. It was one of several financial technology companies to announce major financings on Tuesday despite the recent downturn in cryptocurrency markets and U.S. technology stocks. Paddle, a London-based payments company for software companies, said it raised $200 million; Talos, a digital asset trading technology company, announced a $105 million raise; and non-fungible...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS