Linklaters Is Latest UK Firm To Implement Menopause Policy

By Rachel Rippetoe (May 10, 2022, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Linklaters is the latest Magic Circle firm to introduce a global menopause policy and support package for employees, providing resources and education on menopause to encourage an open dialogue about what happens during menopause and how to navigate it. The U.K. firm is also launching access to an app called Peppy Health to provide online support to employees going through menopause and will also begin covering specialist consultations for conditions related to menopause through its medical insurance plan. "Menopause symptoms can have a detrimental impact on anybody living with them, and their working lives are not exempt from that," said Jessamy...

