Tribes Ask DC Circ. To Upend Treasury Win On Virus Funding

By Andrew Westney (May 10, 2022, 8:42 PM EDT) -- The Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation and the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida have urged the D.C. Circuit to overturn a decision backing the U.S. Department of the Treasury's calculation of COVID-19 relief funds to tribes, saying the department hadn't justified part of its approach that led to skewed payments to tribes. A D.C. federal judge in January granted summary judgment to the Treasury Department, agreeing that its methodology for distributing hundreds of millions of dollars in COVID-19 funds for tribal governments from the March 2020 CARES Act was not arbitrary and capricious, and that its 2021 distributions corrected flaws in...

