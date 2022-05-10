CBD Co. Failed To Pay Overtime, Ex-Employee Says

By Irene Spezzamonte (May 10, 2022, 1:04 PM EDT) -- A CBD company failed to pay overtime premiums even though its workers regularly worked more than 40 hours per week, a former employee claimed in a proposed class and collective action in Colorado federal court. Former Kiss Nutraceuticals employee Melissa Gamboa said Monday that she regularly worked more than 40 hours a week and 12 hours a day, but the company and its owners, Cole Evans and Grant Dean, did not pay her and other employees one-and-a-half times her regular rate of pay for overtime, in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act and Colorado law. "Defendants subjected all their hourly...

