EU Antitrust Redraws 'Safe Harbors' For Producers, Sellers

By Bryan Koenig (May 10, 2022, 7:35 PM EDT) -- European Union antitrust officials announced the adoption Tuesday of new rules governing "safe harbors" for "vertical" arrangements between producers, distributors and sellers on different points in the supply chain that can shield them from enforcement actions. The new Vertical Block Exemption Regulation expands eligibility in some ways, while restricting it in others for those business relationships that, in the right circumstances, are permitted under EU law that otherwise generally "prohibits agreements between undertakings that restrict competition," according to the European Commission. As of June 1, the commission said that the safe harbor will be narrowed for "dual distribution" arrangements under which...

