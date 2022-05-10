Global Tax Enforcement Group To Mull Whistleblower Program

By Dylan Moroses (May 10, 2022, 3:15 PM EDT) -- The group of tax authorities known as the J5 will consider whether it could utilize a whistleblower program as it examines enforcement efforts this week involving certain cryptocurrency assets and exchanges, the IRS' criminal investigations chief said Tuesday. Jim Lee, head of the Internal Revenue Service's Criminal Investigation division, said he would discuss with other J5 chiefs whether the group could benefit from its own whistleblower program as it evaluates its enforcement strategy. This effort comes during the group's annual so-called challenge, where public tax authorities and private companies share data to coordinate enforcement. The group of tax authorities known as J5 is...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS