General Mills Hires New GC From Ameriprise Financial

By Sue Reisinger (May 10, 2022, 3:29 PM EDT) -- Cereal maker General Mills Inc. has hired Karen Wilson Thissen, the general counsel of Ameriprise Financial Inc., as its next general counsel and corporate secretary, effective June 6. The company said in Tuesday's announcement that Thissen is replacing Richard Allendorf, who announced in January he will retire in August. Both General Mills and Ameriprise are based in Minneapolis. Thissen, who could not be reached for comment Tuesday, has spent nearly 17 years at Ameriprise, starting as a senior litigation counsel when the company was still part of American Express. When Ameriprise was spun off, she continued as its chief counsel for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS