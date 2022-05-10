Senate Confirms Lisa Cook, First Black Woman On Fed Board

By James Arkin (May 10, 2022, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The Senate confirmed Lisa D. Cook to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors on Tuesday, with Democrats overcoming united Republican opposition to make her the first Black woman on the board in the Fed's history. The Senate voted 51-50 along party lines to confirm Cook, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote. Cook's confirmation moves the Senate one step closer to approving President Joe Biden's slate of Fed nominees. The nominations of Chairman Jerome Powell, whom Biden tapped for a second term, and Philip Jefferson to join the board of governors both have bipartisan support and could receive votes...

