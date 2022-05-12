Porter Wright Boosts Pittsburgh Ranks With Pietragallo Atty

By Jack Rodgers (May 12, 2022, 12:02 PM EDT) -- Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP has expanded its corporate practice in Pittsburgh with a former Pietragallo Gordon Alfano Bosick & Raspanti LLP attorney with more than two decades of experience advising businesses on their operations, the firm has announced. Jonathan Fingeret joins Porter Wright as a partner after spending two years as a partner at Pietragallo Gordon, and serving as head of his own consulting firm where he focused on providing general counsel services to businesses, according to his LinkedIn profile. Fingeret previously as senior vice president and general counsel for TMS International Corp., which provides industrial services to steel...

