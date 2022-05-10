DOE Wants Input On $2.5B Transmission Funding Plan

By Morgan Conley (May 10, 2022, 7:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Energy is seeking public input on how best to structure one of the first funding opportunities for eligible transmission projects under its $20 billion initiative to ready the country's grid to better integrate renewable generation and handle growing domestic energy demands, it announced Tuesday. The DOE issued a request for information asking a variety of stakeholders to weigh in on how a $2.5 billion transmission facilitation grant program would best be implemented. The agency said the program, which will utilize funds from the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that was passed by Congress last year, will be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS