Lawyers Say UK Must Reform Libel Law To Protect Journalists

By Christopher Crosby (May 10, 2022, 5:52 PM BST) -- Urgent reform is needed to protect journalists exposing fraud and serious corruption from frivolous lawsuits launched in the English courts designed solely to intimidate the press, media lawyers and press advocates told politicians at a committee hearing on Tuesday. Lawmakers should consider overhauling libel and defamation laws to shield journalists from strategic litigation against public participation, which has been used at the High Court. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) Lawmakers should consider overhauling England's libel and defamation laws to shield journalists from so-called strategic litigation against public participation — actions known as SLAPPs, which are being used to deter exposes of corruption and wrongdoing,...

