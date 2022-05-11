Gordon & Rees Grows Med Mal Defense Bench In Pittsburgh

By James Boyle (May 11, 2022, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Gordon & Rees LLP expanded its liability practice this week by adding to its Pittsburgh office an attorney specializing in medical malpractice defense. Jason J. Zivkovic has joined Gordon & Rees in Pittsburgh as a partner in the professional liability defense practice group, the firm announced Tuesday. Zivkovic told Law360 on Wednesday that he moved after nearly 15 years with Dickie McCamey & Chilcote PC to expand his practice with a national firm and reunite with some colleagues who previously left Dickie McCamey for Gordon & Rees. "I already had some existing relationships with some people at this firm," Zivkovic said....

