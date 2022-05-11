Foley Adds 11-Year SEC Vet To Securities Team In Chicago

By Emilie Ruscoe (May 11, 2022, 7:54 PM EDT) -- Foley & Lardner LLP has added an 11-year veteran of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to its partnership in its Chicago office, the firm has announced. Jim Lundy, who was most recently a partner at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP, will be part of the firm's securities enforcement and litigation practice. Lundy, who started on Tuesday, told Law360 on Wednesday that he chose his new firm because of a deep familiarity with its practitioners' work. During his time as an enforcement attorney in the SEC's Chicago regional office, Lundy said he "became familiar with Foley and [its] attorneys when they were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS