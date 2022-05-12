NJ Assembly Panel OKs Bill Raising Judges' Retirement Age

By Nick Muscavage (May 12, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Assembly Judiciary Committee on Thursday approved legislation that would bump the mandatory retirement age of state judges to 72, moving the bill one step closer to becoming law. Sponsored by Assemblyman John F. McKeon, D-Madison, Bill A3165 would increase the mandatory retirement age from 70 to 72 for state Supreme Court justices and judges of the Superior Court, tax court, Office of Administrative Law, workers' compensation court, as well as county prosecutors. The Judiciary Committee, which gives preliminary approval of bills relating to the state's judicial system, approved the measure by a vote of 3-2, sending it to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS