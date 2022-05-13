Womble Bond Expands IP Practice In Texas, NC

By Jack Rodgers (May 13, 2022, 12:21 PM EDT) -- Womble Bond Dickinson has expanded its patent law practice in two markets with the addition of attorneys with a range of intellectual property law experience along with engineering and geology backgrounds, beefing up an IP practice already more than 100 attorneys strong. Brandon W. Massengill and Kevin J. Davis are the firm's new of counsels, who join from Kacvinsky Daisak Bluni PLLC and Polsinelli PC, respectively. Davis will be based in Womble Bond's Houston office, while Massengill will be based in Raleigh, North Carolina, the firm said. Along with a law degree from the University of Houston, Davis holds a doctorate...

