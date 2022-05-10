9th Circ. Says National Park Service Can Ban SF Bay Fishing

By Lauren Berg (May 10, 2022, 6:40 PM EDT) -- The National Park Service has the authority to prohibit commercial herring fishing in the San Francisco Bay, the Ninth Circuit ruled Tuesday, rejecting a fishing group's argument that the agency would have to acquire a property interest in those waters from California as "untenable." In a published opinion, a three-judge appellate panel affirmed a California district court's summary judgment in favor of the U.S. Department of the Interior agency, finding that the text of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area Act confirms that Congress gave the Park Service administrative jurisdiction over the portion of the bay marked as part of the...

