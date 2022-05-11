Doctor Who Gave Out 'Goodie Bags' Of Drugs Gets 20 Years

By Matthew Santoni (May 11, 2022, 3:20 PM EDT) -- A Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, physician has been sentenced to 20 years in prison and ordered to pay nearly $4 million in restitution over a scheme to charge insurers and government health programs for unnecessary services and "goodie bags" full of prescription drugs, despite a last-minute effort to withdraw his guilty plea. Andrew Berkowitz, 62, pled guilty in January 2020 to 19 counts of health care fraud and 23 counts of improperly distributing oxycodone. U.S. District Judge Paul S. Diamond sentenced him to 20 years of prison on Monday, ordered $3.99 million in restitution, fined him $40,000 and ordered the forfeiture of...

