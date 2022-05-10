DC Circ. Won't Review $10B Award Enforcement Fight

By Caroline Simson (May 10, 2022, 9:30 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit will not revisit its decision rejecting Nigeria's bid for an early exit from litigation to enforce a $10 billion arbitral award against it on the basis of sovereign immunity, despite arguments that the award is invalid because it was set aside by the country's domestic courts. The circuit court denied without explanation Nigeria's petition for an en banc rehearing on Tuesday. The decision is another positive development for engineering firm Process and Industrial Developments Ltd., which won the award five years ago following a dispute over a nixed natural gas refinery and electricity generating project. In its decision...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS