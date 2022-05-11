FCC To Waive $2B Cap On Funds For Rural Carriers

By Isaac Monterose (May 11, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission has temporarily waived the $2 billion cap that subsidizes the Universal Service Fund for so-called "rate-of-return" telecom carriers, a move that the industry says will make broadband service cheaper for rural customers. The waiver will be in effect for the tariff year of July 2022 to June 2023 and applies to rate-of-return carriers, which are telecom providers that are exempt from price cap regulation in areas where they are the incumbent carriers. According to a Monday order, the commission waived the cap out of "public interest," since it would reduce support for legacy rate-of-return carriers while they...

