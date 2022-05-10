Judge Endorses Class Cert. For Replacement Steelworkers

By Matthew Santoni (May 10, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A federal magistrate judge has recommended class certification for more than a thousand "strike staffers" in their lawsuit against a staffing agency seeking pay for the time they spent being shuttled across picket lines at Pennsylvania steel mills during a lockout, according to court filings Tuesday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Patricia L. Dodge filed a report and recommendation supporting class treatment for Ralph Smith and other employees of Strom Engineering who were required to pass through picket lines, almost always in company-provided vans that brought them from company-provided housing during Allegheny Technologies Inc.'s 2015-2016 lockout of union steelworkers at its Pennsylvania plants....

