Okla. Tribes Slam Governor's Veto Of Public Safety Law

By Caleb Symons (May 12, 2022, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Native American groups in Oklahoma blasted Gov. Kevin Stitt's veto this week of legislation that would revoke the driver's licenses of people convicted in tribal court of certain crimes, such as vehicular manslaughter and DUI, as the two sides spar over the reach of their jurisdictions. In a statement Tuesday, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation called the governor's decision to veto H.B. 3501 "absurd" and said it would threaten public safety across the state. Noting that near-unanimous majorities in both chambers of the state legislature had backed the proposal, the tribe said Stitt's veto "is a prime example of how his actions work...

