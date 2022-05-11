DOD Backs Space Command Move From Colo. To Ala.

By Grace Dixon (May 11, 2022, 4:55 PM EDT) -- A Department of Defense watchdog largely backed the Air Force's decision to shift U.S. Space Command headquarters from Colorado to Alabama, a Trump-era move that Colorado lawmakers had decried as purely political. The DOD Office of Inspector General said in a Tuesday report that the Space Command's choice of Hunstville, Alabama, for its headquarters complied with federal law and DOD policy for choosing a permanent base location, though large portions of the report remained redacted. "The process Air Force officials used to select Huntsville, Alabama, as the preferred permanent location for the U.S. Space Command headquarters … complied with law and policy,...

