5th Circ. Issues 'Deja Vu' Ruling In Reading Club TM Fight

By Jasmin Jackson (May 11, 2022, 5:43 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit won't reopen an educational product maker's trademark suit against a Texas school district over reading incentives, finding that a lower court rightly based the dismissal on an "identical" suit against a different school district that had also been tossed due to a lack of confusion. A three-judge panel said in a published opinion Tuesday that Springboards to Education Inc. can't revive claims that Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District and its library coordinator copied its "Read a Million Words Campaign," which encourages reading with incentives like certificates, T-shirts and fake money. According to the panel, a Texas federal judge...

